Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Update

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 349,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Point by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,910,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 1,242,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 358,883 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 149,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Price Performance

NYSE FPH remained flat at $2.25 on Tuesday. 56,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,911. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $333.97 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

