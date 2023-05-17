Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $118.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

