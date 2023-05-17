FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Down 10.3% in April

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 562,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 626,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCFS. Loop Capital increased their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.06. The stock had a trading volume of 45,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,087. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.83.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 22.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $3,091,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FirstCash by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

