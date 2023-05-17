First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYX. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

FYX traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,481. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

