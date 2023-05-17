First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.67. 5,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 17,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.
First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.
