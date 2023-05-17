First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.67. 5,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 17,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

