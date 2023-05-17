First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $609,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $36.16.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.