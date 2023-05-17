First Trust Advisors LP Sells 25,168 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,168 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Synopsys worth $73,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Shares of SNPS opened at $375.14 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $392.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.