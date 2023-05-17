First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,654,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 693,302 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $71,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.8 %

MUR opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.