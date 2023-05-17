First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.35% of DTE Energy worth $79,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

