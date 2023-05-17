First Trust Advisors LP Has $79.09 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,130 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.19% of Spire worth $79,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 77,105 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Spire by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

Spire Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.98 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.41%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

