First Trust Advisors LP Has $72.74 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,860,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,955 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Enbridge worth $72,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

