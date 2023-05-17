First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $67,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.3% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 136.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total value of $1,919,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,463.34, for a total value of $4,471,967.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total value of $1,919,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,536 shares of company stock worth $22,360,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

MTD opened at $1,372.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,484.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,472.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.