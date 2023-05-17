First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 592,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $78,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,041,000 after acquiring an additional 83,293 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $224.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $224.32 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

