First Trust Advisors LP Buys 2,914,581 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,736,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914,581 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Lucid Group worth $66,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,617,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $21.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.