First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 92,022 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,022 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $76,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 63,851 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Articles

