First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 26,769 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,432,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $72,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE UL opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.