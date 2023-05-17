First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 109,478 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,478 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $70,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 649.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

