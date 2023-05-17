First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.38

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.38 and traded as low as $22.77. First Mid Bancshares shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 79,898 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $490.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.83.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean purchased 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,925,000 after buying an additional 36,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.