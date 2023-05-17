First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $298,485. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after buying an additional 3,173,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,076,000 after buying an additional 548,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $209,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

