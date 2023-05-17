First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 2nd

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,406. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 23.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

