First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $14.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of FFWM opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. Equities analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs purchased 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $276,774.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 620,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Max Briggs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,077.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,765 shares of company stock valued at $101,315 and sold 133,029 shares valued at $1,120,830. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 99,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,279,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.