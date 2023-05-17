First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Short Interest Update

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 18,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,794.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 18,387 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,794.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,342. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. 549,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,279. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

