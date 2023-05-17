First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Update

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $840,648.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Price Performance

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,519. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.