FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.97. 288,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 836,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FINV. UBS Group raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.68 to $5.08 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $442.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

(Get Rating)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. It developed technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.