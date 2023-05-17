FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.97. 288,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 836,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on FINV. UBS Group raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.68 to $5.08 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
FinVolution Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.
FinVolution Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. It developed technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence.
