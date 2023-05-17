FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ASML by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,528,000 after buying an additional 135,395 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Stock Performance

About ASML

ASML stock opened at $652.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $642.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.59. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The company has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

