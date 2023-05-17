FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 100 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock worth $765,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $269.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

