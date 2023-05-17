FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $213,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

