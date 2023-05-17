FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $208,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.