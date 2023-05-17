FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 5,987 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSKGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in GSK by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,146 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,948,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,730 ($21.67) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

