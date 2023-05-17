FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 515 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,019,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,732,000 after purchasing an additional 189,362 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,405,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $459.83 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.87 and a 200-day moving average of $434.77.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Recommended Stories

