Financial Partners Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.6% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

MOAT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 545,390 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

