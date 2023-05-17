Financial Partners Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,898. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.