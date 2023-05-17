Financial Partners Group LLC Purchases Shares of 49,554 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000. CVS Health makes up about 2.7% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.75. 4,460,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,922,506. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.