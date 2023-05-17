Financial Partners Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,175 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,374,000 after purchasing an additional 735,200 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,601. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

