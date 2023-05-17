Financial Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,000. Home Depot accounts for about 3.2% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,777,000 after buying an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,636,544,000 after purchasing an additional 131,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 3.0 %

HD stock traded up $8.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,093,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $294.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.