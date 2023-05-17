Financial Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,099,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,955,121. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $334.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.67.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

