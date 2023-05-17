Financial Partners Group LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 83,867 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBCP stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $395.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

