Financial Partners Group LLC Invests $11.16 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,000. EOG Resources makes up about 6.6% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE EOG traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $110.03. 870,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.84.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.58.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

