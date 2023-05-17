Financial Partners Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,459 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,459 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 0.9% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 29,661 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.79. 80,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,493. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $405.97.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

