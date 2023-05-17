Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

