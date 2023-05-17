Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FDBC opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $223.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.34. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $52.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 503.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity D & D Bancorp
Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.