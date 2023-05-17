Fidato Wealth LLC Buys 1,783 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fidato Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 26.5% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,799,000 after acquiring an additional 124,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.43. 757,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,594. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.