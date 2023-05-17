Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $210.38 million and approximately $34.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00055357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,895,126 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

