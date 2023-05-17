Fernbridge Capital Management LP Purchases 143,783 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,783 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up about 11.3% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned 0.55% of PTC worth $78,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PTC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in PTC by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PTC by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 60,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 265,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,899. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at PTC

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,424,640.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $5,216,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,424,640.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,744 shares of company stock valued at $70,709,940. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.