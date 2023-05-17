FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDEV traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 174,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,014. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

