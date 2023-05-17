FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 9,306 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,614 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,297. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

