FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,581 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $20.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.30. 1,513,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.43.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
