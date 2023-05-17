FDx Advisors Inc. Has $18.18 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 2.17% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $18,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CFO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,240. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $70.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $733.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Featured Stories

