Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 381,600 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Fathom Price Performance

Fathom stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 31,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,280. The company has a market cap of $104.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Fathom has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Fathom will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

In other Fathom news, Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,969.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,439.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fathom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fathom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.