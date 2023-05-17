FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATBB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. 2,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.86%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

